$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. AFLAC also reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AFLAC.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.