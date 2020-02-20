10,047 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 62,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

