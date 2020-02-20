10,060 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,292,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,230. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

