10,459 Shares in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $258,118.38. Also, CAO Alan M. Goldman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $96,424.38. Insiders have sold a total of 118,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,720 over the last three months. 41.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,854. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.29 million, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. BidaskClub lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

