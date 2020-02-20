10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE TXG traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. 225,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,817. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.30. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.40) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

