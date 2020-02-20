1,367 Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,125,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 26.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,210,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,625,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,875,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.06.

Shares of WEX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,957. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $169.48 and a 12 month high of $235.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average of $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

