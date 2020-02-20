14,560 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,373,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

