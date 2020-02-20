1,708 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.36. 290,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.