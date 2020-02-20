$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to post sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

NYSE:DKS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,003. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

