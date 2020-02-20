$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce $2.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

NYSE CNI opened at $93.12 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $37,988,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 413,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,586,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after acquiring an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

