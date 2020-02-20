2,050 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 803.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.538 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,871.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

