2,141 Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,052,000 after purchasing an additional 173,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hershey by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.99. 31,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,052. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

