$311.69 Million in Sales Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce sales of $311.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.61 million. Verisign posted sales of $306.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after acquiring an additional 467,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 895,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,677,000 after acquiring an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.82. 567,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.93. Verisign has a 1 year low of $173.84 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.98.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

