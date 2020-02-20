$395.28 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post sales of $395.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.60 million and the lowest is $391.33 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $393.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 354,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $946.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.