$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $4.23 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $19.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $19.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.55 billion to $21.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.35.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock worth $4,066,684 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,615. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.