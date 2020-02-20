4,227 Shares in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after buying an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth about $2,026,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Macquarie upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

EDU stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.93. The stock had a trading volume of 44,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,815. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.23. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.