50,000 Shares in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000.

OTCMKTS:PTACU opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42. PropTech Acquisition Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

