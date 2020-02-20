60,000 Shares in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Syneos Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.57. 38,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,543. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health Inc has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

