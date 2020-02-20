$66.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce sales of $66.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $69.83 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $63.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $271.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.19 billion to $273.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $262.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $257.57 billion to $267.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,791,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,937,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

