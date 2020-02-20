$687.10 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will announce sales of $687.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Edward Jones raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.08. 18,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,554. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

