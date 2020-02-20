$733.23 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will announce sales of $733.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $729.30 million to $737.00 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $748.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

