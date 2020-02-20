$774.87 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will post $774.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $753.90 million to $793.80 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $853.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

RBC stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.45. 7,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $90.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

