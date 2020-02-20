$8.41 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to announce $8.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $9.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $8.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $34.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $37.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.43 billion to $39.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

LYB stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,135,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,114,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.