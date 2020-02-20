$8.41 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to announce $8.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $9.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $8.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $34.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $37.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.43 billion to $39.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

LYB stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,135,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,114,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.