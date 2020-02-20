$85.18 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $85.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.95 million and the lowest is $84.41 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $91.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $345.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.49 million to $346.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $325.01 million, with estimates ranging from $303.51 million to $346.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

CPSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

