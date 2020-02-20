A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DNB Markets downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

