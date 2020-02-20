Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73, 3,684 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Abacus Health Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABAHF)

Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.

