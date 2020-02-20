AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Plans $1.18 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

AbbVie has increased its dividend by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

