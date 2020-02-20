AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,494,000 after purchasing an additional 228,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.30.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,437,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,479. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

