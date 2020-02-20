Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $84.40 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26.

