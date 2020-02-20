Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.17.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $158.19 and a 1-year high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

