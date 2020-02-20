Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading Up 5.6%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.71, approximately 1,335,494 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,969,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

