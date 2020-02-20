ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Insider Daniel T. Whalen Buys 13,500 Shares

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $207,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $8.61 on Thursday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $411.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 573,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 123,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.