ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Insider Daniel T. Whalen Purchases 6,500 Shares

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 2,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.29. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $2,431,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADTRAN by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

