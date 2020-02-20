ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Insider Daniel T. Whalen Purchases 6,500 Shares

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 2,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.29. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $2,431,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADTRAN by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.
