ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Insider Buying Activity

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.17, approximately 306,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 234,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Specifically, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at $172,778.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,500. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $411.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,600.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ADTRAN by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

