Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to post sales of $4.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Aduro BioTech reported sales of $2.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year sales of $18.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.32 million, with estimates ranging from $17.66 million to $27.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aduro BioTech.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADRO shares. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

ADRO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 2,152,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,056. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 121.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 106.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.