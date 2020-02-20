Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.53 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $69.59. 106,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,528. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

