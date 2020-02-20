Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Yelp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Yelp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. 38,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,703. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Yelp by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

