AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AerCap by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.60. 1,087,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,185. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AER. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

