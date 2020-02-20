Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AERI. BidaskClub downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $900.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

