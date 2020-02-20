Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,241. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.34. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

