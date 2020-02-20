Aeron (ARN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.69 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kuna, Kucoin and Radar Relay. Aeron has a market cap of $3.17 million and $4.69 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.03017326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00231205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00146843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, Tidex, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Kuna, Bit-Z, HitBTC, IDAX, Gate.io, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

