AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at about $64,937,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,310 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,158,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,393,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 844,850 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AES by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 559,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

AES stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,869. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

