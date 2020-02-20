Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a fair value rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.79.

AGRX stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 838,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

