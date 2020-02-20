Air Canada’s (ACDVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACDVF. Cowen lowered Air Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Canada from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030. Air Canada has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $40.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.