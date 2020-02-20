Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.