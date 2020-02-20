Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.93.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in Albemarle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $5,843,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $7,304,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 414,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,406. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

