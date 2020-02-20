Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Albemarle updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-5.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.80-5.10 EPS.

NYSE:ALB opened at $91.70 on Thursday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.84.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

