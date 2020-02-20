Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of ALEC opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Alector has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

In other Alector news, Director David M. Wehner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $563,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,865.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Insiders sold a total of 1,479,650 shares of company stock worth $28,962,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,386,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alector by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 562,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,076,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

