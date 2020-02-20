Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,885 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $6.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.00. 35,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.00 and its 200-day moving average is $235.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

