Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.35) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $44.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $795.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $600.23 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $809.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

